Barcelona vs Deportivo La Coruna Live score Live streaming La Liga: Barcelona 1-0 Deportivo in first half

Smiles and tears

While a draw or a win would be enough for Barcelona to win the title, Deportivo need to win every single match from here on to remain in the league. It means that there is a very good chance that Barca's title win could coincide with Deportivo's relegation.

Barca have gone for broke with Iniesta dropping out to due to what is being reported as a smal injury. Messi will be looking to add to his tally of 29 league goals and take a further lead in the race for the Pichichi.