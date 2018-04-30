Barcelona vs Deportivo La Coruna Live score Live streaming La Liga: Barcelona 1-0 Deportivo in first half

A third La Liga in four seasons beckons for Barcelona as they prepare to take on relegation-threatened Deportivo la Coruna. Barca are currently on 83 points, 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid with four games left to play for Diego Simeone’s side. It means that even a draw would be enough for the Catalan giants to seal the title. Despite the stunning sale of Neymar to PSG for a reported amount reported to be around 222 million euros and the departure of manager Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde has managed to build a winning machine around a rampant Lionel Messi. Apart from the value of a third title in four seasons, this is also captain Andres Iniesta’s last season and there are few more fitting ways to go than by lifting the humungous La Liga trophy.
Live Blog
Barcelona vs Deportivo La Coruna Live score:
Barcelona have shown that they remain the force to beat in Spain. Real Madrid may have taken Europe by storm since Zinedine Zidane took charge but, back home, Barca have remained dominant and even a draw here would be enough for them to win a third La Liga title in four seasons. Moreover, they are yet to be beaten this season and have five games left to become the first 'Invincibles' of Spanish football.
Highlights
Barcelona take control of the game and their attack fizzes out when Rakitic attempts a shot from about 25 yards out. Misses goal by quite some distance. Deportivo have given Barcelona some worrisome moments so far but it goes without saying that the Catalans have been the better team so far.
Deportivo goal disallowed! And a very later call too from the referees. Deportivo force an incredible save from Ter Stegen with a header off a corner and it falls straight to Perez who only had to turn it into the empty net. But the linesman calls him offside, replays show that he was very much so when the initial header was taken.
Deportivo respond well after that goal and have made a few inroads into the Barcelona box but the Catalan giants have handled it without breaking too much of a sweat. Colak goes to the floor after collecting the ball and getting into the box, no penalty given.
Barcelona have pretty much been the only team on the pitch so far and it is no surprise that they are ahead within 10 minutes. Dembele had space for a shot but he was stopped by a Deportivo defender, the Frenchman got the ball back and laid it off for Coutinho who strikes it first time to the far corner.
While a draw or a win would be enough for Barcelona to win the title, Deportivo need to win every single match from here on to remain in the league. It means that there is a very good chance that Barca's title win could coincide with Deportivo's relegation.
Barca have gone for broke with Iniesta dropping out to due to what is being reported as a smal injury. Messi will be looking to add to his tally of 29 league goals and take a further lead in the race for the Pichichi.
Deportivo: Ruben, Juanfran, Albentosa, Schar, Luisinho, Celso Borges, Guilherme, Krohn-Dehli, Emre Colak, Borja Valle and Lucas
Subs: Koval, Navarro, Mosquera, Fede Cartabia, Andone, Valverde, Muntari
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho, Dembele, Messi, Luis Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suárez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Paco Alcácer, Aleix Vidal, Vermaelen
33 matches played 25 wins, 8 draws, 0 defeats, 83 points. Barcelona have defied all expectations this season and taken the Spanish league by storm. They looked like they might be doing the same in the Champions League until their incredible collapse to Roma but they remain very much on track to making it to the end of the season unbeaten. For all the dominance that Real and Barca have enjoyed in the history of this league, no side has ever ended a season with zero losses to their name.