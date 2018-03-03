Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: When and where to watch La Liga match, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona will square-off against Atletico Madrid in the all-important La Liga clash on Sunday. Despite being on top of the table Ernesto Valverde’s men face a tough challenge as rejuvenated Madrid side will leave no stone unturned to beat Barca and stay in the hunt for the La Liga title. As the two teams lock horns at the Camp Nou the stakes in this match have never been higher. Barcelona are top of the table with 66 points in 26 matches while Atletico Madrid has 61 points in the same number of matches. Hence this promises to be a mouth-watering contest as both teams prepare for a tough fight which could possibly settle the title race.

Here is all the information you need on how to watch the highly anticipated match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid on Sunday night.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga?

The kickoff for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga is at 8:45 PM IST.

Where will Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Camp Nou.

Which channel will air the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga will be broadcast on Ten Sports 1, Ten Sports 1 HD.

How do I live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed live on sonyliv.com For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

