Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE UPDATES: Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid in 2nd half

Barcelona’s seemingly unstoppable march to the league title has suffered a few chinks off late which is the reason why Atletico Madrid come to the Nou Camp with a genuine chance of overturning the equation. The Catalan giants are yet to lose a match this season but the six draws have made them visible to the chasing pack, of which Atletico are the leaders. Atletico currently have 61 points from 26 games while Barca have 66 off the same number. Third-placed Real Madrid, on the other hand, have 54 off 27 which means a win for Atletico can open a proper daylight between them and their cross-town rivals while taking them within two points of Barcelona. Catch live score and updates of La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid here.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE SCORE UPDATES
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Three minutes of added time! Barcelona have a free-kick in Atletico half. But they cannot make it count. Saurez is back inside the box and shoots. The curl is not good enough for a goal
WHOA! NOT A GOAL FOR ATLETICO! Costa is crazy after he has been called off-side. Gameiro rams the ball into the back of the net after Costa failed but the Spaniard is off-side, marginally, though correctly. Unbelievable!
Diego Costa is down in the box but that is deliberate! Not a foul and no way the referee is awarding a penalty there. And now at the other end, Saurez is down in the Atletico box. He is also rubbing his knee. Referee sees no foul
Coutinho has beaten a couple off defenders with some mesmerising skills but gets nothing out of that as he is brought down inside the box. He appeals but referee sees no problem. Play on!
Suarez has a goal but it is ruled off-side and rightly so. He gets the header with ease but was off. Messi gets a kick from 20 yards but that is deflected over and it is a corner. The kick comes in and Busquets sees it sail over before getting a volley which is palmed away from Oblak!
Lucas Hernandez is on for Atletico Madrid. There is the attack from Atletico but Griezmann hits it over, way over! Another one from Atletico and Griezmann tries to get a foul off Umiti but ref sees nothing there
Gameiro is on for Gabi for Atletico. They have done well in this half. The crowd is all behind Barcelona. This not the ideal set-up for Atletico but they have managed larger possession in this half
Diego Costa is down on the ground holding his face! Umtiti is in some shock as to why he is called for the foul. But a free-kick for Atletico which is easily seen off by Barcelona. Still 1-0 Barcelona
The kick is fired in but easily cleared by Barcelona with a header. Not damage done. Saul header straight into Barca goalkeeper's hands. Still no proper attack from Atletico
Coutinhio to Messi after breaking a Atletico attack. Messi is quickly moving towards the box, passes it to Rakitic who has been fouled by Gimenez. He gets yellow card and Barcelona get a free-kick! Messi hits the wall this time
Attack by Atletico Madrid but they cannot complete it. Barcelona have defending well but a counter attack is foiled by Atletico. The visitors are still searching for a equaliser! Can they score?
Atletico gets some ball in the Barcelona half and look for some opening. A long pass to Saul but he is called offside. No success for Atletico so far. Barcelona still keeping up the pressure
Messi takes the ball closer to the Arletico box and gives it to Saurez inside the box. But Saurez doesn't shoot it instad passes it back to Messi which is not a perfect pass. Atletico make the interception
The players are back on the field for the second half. Barcelona lead 1-0 and this could be some very good 45 minutes. Can they strike back or will Barcelona keep up the pressure?
Barcelona have dominated the first half and a Lionel Messi stunner has given them a 1-0 lead at half-time. Atletico will be relieved that they only trail 0-1. Could have been so worse for them. Iniesta has been substituted by Andre Gomes for Barcelona
Corner for Barcelona and in comes the corner kick. It's towards the far post where Pique gets the header but he cannot keep it down. It is over the bar! Barcelona still leading 1-0
Barcelona initiated another attack and it's Lionel Messi who gets the ball, He passes it to Andre Gomes on the right but he cannot do anything with it. Only hits it into the hands of Oblak
Iniesta takes off the captain's armband and is heading towards the dugout. Andre Gomes is replacing him on the field. Iniesta's match is cut-short by an injury.
Luis Suarez is tripped and Vrsaljko gets a yellow. Saurez later gets the ball inside the box and has a chance but Gimenez blocks it. Atletico somehow manage to keep it away. Nervous moments
Lionel Messi has now scored 600 goals as a professional footballer. 539 for Barcelona and 61 for Argentina
WHAT A FREE-KICK BY LIONEL MESSI! What a goal! Barcelona take the lead at Camp Nou. The master has done it again. 25 yards away and Messi steps up to take the free-kick. The left-footed strike goes curling and away from Olbak and finds the back of the net!
Lionel Messi was outside the box and surrounded by three Atletico defenders. He manges to take the ball past all three of them and then shoot for the goal. Not the best shot which is saved by Olbak. But Messi is getting into the groove
Iniesta tries to challenge Saul with a header but falls on the ground. He looks hurt but manages to get up and carry on! That was scary for a moment for the home fans
Lionel Messi and Busquets not completing their passes on a couple of occasions and that has eased some pressure on Atletico. Then a Coutinho cross is hit out by Gabi. Two balls on the pitch! Barcelona have to take the throw again!
Free-kick to Barcelona just outside the box on the left side! Gabi with a bad tackle on Saurez from behind. Too bad and a good call from the referee. Messi to take the free-kick. It's straight into the wall and Barcelona get a out-ball
Third corner for Barcelona inside two minutes. The crowd is lively at Camp Nou! They cannot covernt even one. A couple of saves already for Atletico goalkeeper Olbak!
Too much work from Vrsaljko! He tries to turn on Inietsa near the halfline but it's a foul. Very tame way to give a foul. Atletico with the early press though
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are all set for the big game. Barcelona are La Liga leaders but Atletico are second with a difference of only five points. A win here and they will be putting more pressure on Barcelona. Kick-off in Camp Nou
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic, Coutinho, Messi, Suarez.
Subs: Cillessen, Dembélé, Paulinho, Paco Alcácer, Digne, André Gomes, Vermaelen.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Filipe Luis, Gabi, Partey, Saul, Koke, Griezmann, Costa
Subs: Werner, Lucas, Juanfran, Vitolo, Correa, Torres, Gameiro.
So there are all sorts of equations to keep an eye out for in this match, the chief of them being the possibility of Barcelona's title credentials being at stake for the first time in 2018. Atletico may not have had the best of years in Europe but they have made a proper fist of La Liga in the absence of a strong Real Madrid. These two sides have played some proper high stakes fixtures over the past five years or so, not to mention that last match of the season that Atletico won and took the league title in the process. So sit back, relax, we are in for a humdinger.