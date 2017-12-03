Top Stories

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti out for two months with hamstring injury

Tests confirmed Umtiti’s injury, which should keep the defender from playing until February. (Source: Reuters)
Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti will be sidelined for about two months because of a right hamstring injury. The France international was hurt midway through the second half of a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The injury happened when Umtiti made a run to try to catch up to Celta forward Iago Aspas in the play that led to the visitors’ equalizer at Camp Nou. He gave up on the play and immediately put his hand on the back of his leg, visibly in pain.

“That ended up costing us, because we were a man short in the play and they scored,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

Umtiti was replaced by Thomas Vermaelen. Barcelona can also use Javier Mascherano in the middle of the defense.

