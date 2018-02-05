Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti reportedly racially abused in Catalan Derby

Samuel Umtiti was allegedly racially abused during Barcelona’s clash with Espanyol. (Source: Screengrab) Samuel Umtiti was allegedly racially abused during Barcelona’s clash with Espanyol. (Source: Screengrab)

The Catalan derby between Barcelona and Espanyol was a tense affair even prior to the match. Espanyol had not taken kindly to Gerard Pique’s comments back in early January after the Blaugrana dumped them out of Copa del Rey. Pique had stoked the fire by referring to them as ‘Espanyol de Cornella’ multiple times.

The anger of the hosts only grew when Pique, who was greeted by jeers from the home fans, celebrated late leveller on Sunday with a finger raised to his lips. However, that was not the end of the fight that night.

Even when the final whistle was blown at the RCDE Stadium, the rival teams continued their argument in the tunnel. It has been reported that Espanyol’s Sergio Garci passed a racial slur at Samuel Umtiti when they collided with each other just minutes before the end of the match. Umtiti was reportedly called a “black w***e” to which the Frenchman can be seen repeatedly asking in Spanish: “Why this phrase?”

The former Lyon player, according to a report by Marca.com, went straight for Garcia in the tunnel and the two had to be separated by Pique. The report also suggests that Garcia later entered Barcelona’s dressing room to apologise.

The thrilling match ended in 1-1 draw, leaving Barcelona 12 points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Umtiti was booked during the game and will now serve a one-match ban next week against Getafe.

