Antoine Griezmann to miss Atletico Madrid’s match at Real Betis

Antoine Griezmann was left off Atletico's squad announced by coach Diego Simeone on Saturday after he failed to recover from an unspecified injury.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: December 9, 2017 11:46 pm
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will miss Sunday’s Spanish league game at Real Betis.

Griezmann was left off Atletico’s squad announced by coach Diego Simeone on Saturday after he failed to recover from an unspecified injury. The club had said the player felt pain in his right thigh following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Champions League.

Simeone says that “it’s clear that no other player on our team has the characteristics of Griezmann.”

Simeone can pick from Kevin Gameiro, Fernando Torres, Angel Correa and Luciano Vietto for his attack.

