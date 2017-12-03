Antoine Griezmann scores winner as Atletico Madrid snip Barcelona’s lead

With win over Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid got within six points of Barcelona. (Source: Reuters) With win over Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid got within six points of Barcelona. (Source: Reuters)

Antoine Griezmann scored an 88th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Atletico got within six points of the Catalan club, which earlier was held to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico is now only one point behind second-place Valencia, which plays at Getafe on Sunday.

Griezmann scored Atletico’s much-needed winner by tapping the ball into the net after Saul Niguez’s header went across the goalmouth toward the far post, where the France striker awaited to score his fourth goal in his last three games with Atletico.

It was the fourth straight win for Atletico, which dominated from the start at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

But it was Sociedad which got on the board first with a penalty kick converted by striker Willian Jose near the half-hour mark.

Atletico kept pressing and missed several opportunities, including one-on-one situations. Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had to make some key saves to keep the hosts from scoring.

Atletico finally equalized in the 63rd when left back Filipe Luis cleared a defender inside the area and fired a shot into the far corner.

The match opened up and Real Sociedad threatened on counterattacks, but Atletico’s perseverance paid off when Griezmann capitalized on his chance near the end.

Real Sociedad, winless in three games, was coming off a humiliating elimination against third-division club Lleida in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after squandering a two-goal lead at home.

The Basque Country club remains seventh in the 20-team league standings with 19 points from 14 matches.

