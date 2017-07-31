Spanish football chief Angel Maria Villar gets bail

Angel Maria Villar, right, was arrested as part of on-going investigation into corruption. (Source: AP) Angel Maria Villar, right, was arrested as part of on-going investigation into corruption. (Source: AP)

Chief of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Angel Maria Villar has been granted bail by a Spanish judge even as he remains suspended from all activities surrounding the sport in the country on charges of corruption. He was denied bail by National Court judge Santiago Pedraz on July 20, two days after he was arrested alongside his son and two other officials from the RFEF. The arrests were made by the police at the association’s offices in Madrid and Tenerife. However, Judge Pedraz did a U-turn on the decision by granting bail to Villar, his son Gorka Villar and suspended federation vice president Juan Padron on Monday. The bail for Villar and Padron was set at 300,000 Euros, and for Gorka Villar at 150,000 Euros.

Judge Pedraz ordered for their passports to be confiscated and made it mandatory for them to make weekly appearances besides providing a phone number that would make them reachable at all times. The judge further revealed that the decision to allow bail was made following steps taken by the country’s sports minister and Sports Justice department that barred Villar from any activities in Spanish football. The judge said, “the steps that have already been taken … make it difficult for them to interfere with the investigation.”

Fourth suspect in the case, Ramon Hernandez, had already been granted after paying bail bond of 100,000 Euros.

The state prosecutor has accused them of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents. Villar has been the head of the Spanish football federation since 1988 and was suspended from the presidency for one year last week by Spain’s top sports authority. He has also resigned from his vice-presidencies of both FIFA and UEFA. The biggie in football administration, Villar is suspected of misappropriating private and public funds received by the federation since 2009.

