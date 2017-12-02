Top Stories

Spanish club Alaves hire coach Abelardo Fernandez

Fernandez replaces Italian coach Gianni de Biasi, who was fired on Monday after three wins and five losses during his time in charge.

Alaves has hired coach Abelardo Fernandez to try to leave the bottom of the standings in the Spanish league.

Alaves had already fired coach Luis Zubeldia earlier in the season.

Fernandez, a former Spain defender, has been without a coaching job since leaving Sporting Gijon in January.

Alaves impressed last season by finishing mid-table in the Spanish league and making it to the Copa del Rey final.

It has only six points from 13 rounds this season, although it has advanced to the last 16 in the Copa del Rey.

Fernandez says that “together we can overcome this situation.”

Alaves’ next match is at Girona on Monday in the Spanish league.

