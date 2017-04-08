Spain’s Koke robbed of luxury watch worth 70, 000 euros by gunman in Madrid

Latest News
Koke was driving his car into a parking lot in the central Chamberi neighbourhood when the incident happened.

Published:April 8, 2017
Spain midfielder Koke was robbed at gunpoint in Madrid on Thursday by an attacker who took his luxury watch but did not harm him physically, a spokesman for the Atletico Madrid player said.

Koke – whose full name is Jorge Resurreccion – was driving his car into a parking lot in the central Chamberi neighbourhood and had opened the window to take a ticket when he was approached by a gunman wearing dark clothing and a motorcycle helmet.

“He said ‘Give me the watch and get inside (the car park)’. It happened so fast, just 10 or 15 seconds,” the spokesman told Reuters. He said the watch was worth some 70,000 euros ($74,403.00).

