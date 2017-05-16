Latest News
  • Spain prosecutor accuses Radamel Falcao, Fabio Coentrao of hiding millions

Spain prosecutor accuses Radamel Falcao, Fabio Coentrao of hiding millions

Spanish prosecutor said it had filed a lawsuit against Falcao and Coentrao, accusing them of hiding $7.7 million from the tax office.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published:May 16, 2017 9:24 pm
Radamel Falcao played for Atletico de Madrid from 2011 to 2013 and now plays for Monaco. (Source: Reuters)

The Spanish prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against football players Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao, accusing them of hiding almost 7 million euros ($7.7 million) from the tax office between 2012 and 2014.

Falcao, a Colombian who played for Atletico de Madrid from 2011 to 2013 and now plays for Monaco, has been accused of failing to properly declare a total of around 5.6 million euros earned from image rights.

Portugal’s Coentrao, who plays for Real Madrid, is accused of failing to correctly declare almost 1.3 million euros, also earnings from image rights. Real Madrid declined to comment. Neither Atletico or the two players’ agents were not available for comment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad