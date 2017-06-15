Southampton sack manager Claude Puel after finishing eighth in Premier League

Claude Puel was fired by Southampton on Thursday. (Source: AP) Claude Puel was fired by Southampton on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Southampton club on Thursday fired manager Claude Puel after a lackluster Premier League 2016-17 season. Even though the French football manager led the team to the League Cup final.

After losing seven of the last eight league games, the club came to the decision to fire Puel. In the last five home matches, Southampton scored only one goal. The English team finished eighth on the table,

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year.”

“The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup final, a day our fans will always treasure,” Southampton added in their statement.

Former Southampton player Matt Le Tissier said that the reason behind the sacking is lack of entertaining football. “I think the main sticking point was the lack of goals and the lack of entertaining football,” Le Tissier said. “No goals in the last five home games was a big factor. I am afraid that was what cost him his job.

