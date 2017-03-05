Southampton come out as winner in seven goal thriller against Watford

Southampton got the better of Watford after a thrilling encounter. (Source: AP) Southampton got the better of Watford after a thrilling encounter. (Source: AP)

Southampton moved on from its League Cup final disappointment by beating Watford 4-3 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Nathan Redmond scored twice and Manolo Gabbiadini struck a sixth goal in four games as the Saints put their Wembley defeat against Manchester United last weekend behind them.

Southampton trailed after four minutes as Troy Deeney volleyed in for his 100th league goal for Watford.

Dusan Tadic equalized and Redmond gave the visitors a halftime lead, but Stefano Okaka leveled 11 minutes from time.

Gabbiadini pounced to punish Heurelho Gomes’ error and Redmond struck a fine fourth to give the visitors a win that their pace and movement warranted.

There was a nervy end as Watford substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure netted in stoppage time.

Southampton moved up to 10th, three places above Watford.