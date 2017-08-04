Latest News
  • Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino targets more signings ahead of new season

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino targets more signings ahead of new season

While several English top flight clubs have been on a spending spree, the Saints have only added Polish centre half Jan Bednarek in the close season transfer window. Pellegrino's side kick off their league season against Swansea City at home on Aug. 12.

By: Reuters | Published:August 4, 2017 10:40 pm
Southampton, Mauricio Pellegrino, English Premier League, Claude Puel Mauricio Pellegrino said he expects to see a “different dynamic” from his team when they host Sevilla in their final pre-season friendly. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is hoping to recruit more players in what has been an increasingly difficult transfer window for the club ahead of the new Premier League season.

While several English top flight clubs have been on a spending spree, the Saints have only added Polish centre half Jan Bednarek in the close season transfer window.

“We are studying the market,” Pellegrino, who replaced Claude Puel as manager at St Mary’s in June, told reporters. “We have got some options and always we can improve the squad. We will keep going and after we will wait to see what happens.

“The market is difficult, a lot of important teams are challenging for the best players. We are confident that someone can come.” Southampton are also tackling the uncertainty around defender Virgil van Dijk’s future after he was left out of training last month.

Pellegrino said he expects to see a “different dynamic” from his team when they host Sevilla in their final pre-season friendly match on Saturday.

Following a 3-0 victory over St Etienne last weekend, the Argentine was disappointed to see an underwhelming performance when they were beaten 4-0 by FC Augsburg at St Mary’s on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can change the face in the next game, because we don’t have too much time, but I think for sure we cannot repeat the same situation on the pitch that we had (against Augsburg),” he added.

Pellegrino’s side kick off their league season against Swansea City at home on Aug. 12.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 12
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (32-31)
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 