Southampton appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as manager

The 45-year-old replaced Claude Puel, who was sacked this month after one season at St Mary's. "I am delighted that after a diligent selection process we have recruited Mauricio Pellegrino as our new first team manager," Southampton vice chairman Les Reed said in a statement.

By: Reuters | London | Published:June 23, 2017 10:28 pm
Southampton, Mauricio Pellegrino, St. Mary's, English Premier League, Claude Puel Southampton have appointed former Argentina international Mauricio Pellegrino as their manager on a three-year contract. (Source: File)
Southampton have appointed former Argentina international Mauricio Pellegrino as their manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

“We had an impressive list of candidates and went through a comprehensive interview process. Mauricio impressed us throughout with his depth of knowledge, motivation and ability, communicating this in a professional and passionate way.”

