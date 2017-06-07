South Korean footballer to travel to Japan to apologise for elbowing

Baek Dong-Gyu, a Jeje United defender, will travel to Japan to apologise for elbowing an opponent. Baek Dong-Gyu, a Jeje United defender, will travel to Japan to apologise for elbowing an opponent.

Baek Dong-Gyu, a Jeje United defender, will travel to Japan to apologise for elbowing an opponent during the Asian Champions League match, according to local media reports.

The South Korean player who was a substitute during the game against Urawa Reds in Saitama reportedly ran from his bench and threw an elbow at the opposite team’s captain Yuki Abe, giving rise to a lot of on-field anger between the two teams.

The players engaged in a bitter spat after the final whistle as the Japanese side won the match 3-0 in the second leg at home.

A former complaint with the Asian Football Confederation was lodged after the 26-year-old Baek was shown a red card and teammate Kweon Hang-Jin dismissed in the drama that unfolded on the pitch.

“Baek wanted to meet Abe in person to apologise. He is set to visit Japan in the near future,” a Jeju

official told South Korea’s media outlet.

“Baek apparently thought his team-mates were hit by Urawa players, so he threw an elbow. Baek was in agony after he realised that the family of the player he struck was at the stadium,” he added.

Tomoaki Makino, a player of Urawa Reds was quoted as saying by the Japanese media that they were only trying to play football. “We tried to play football but they were busting out pro wrestling and karate moves,” he said.

This is not the first incident between the two countries who face aggressive rivalry.

