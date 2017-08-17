Sourav Ganguly to play charity match with Diego Maradona on October 2

Sourav Ganguly will play a charity match with Diego Maradona in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly will play a charity match with Diego Maradona in Kolkata.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is set to play a football charity match on October 2 with none other than 1986 FIFA World Cup winner and former Argentina great Diego Maradona, who will be in Kolkata for a two-day visit.

Other than India’s favourite Ganguly and football legend Maradona, the exhibition match called ‘Match for Unity’ will feature former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, cricketers Manoj Tiwary and Deep Dasgupta and Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee. Mohun Bagan’s Sony Norde, Chima Okorie, Jose Ramirez Barreto and Odafa Okolie will also be seen in the match. Former India players Prasun Banerjee, Carlton Chapman and Dipendu Biswas will also take part in the charity match.

It is set to take place at Aditya School of Sports in Barasat. A report by PTI suggests that Maradona will be felicitated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “This will be called the ‘Match for Unity’, and will not be an 11-a-side. We will try to ensure that Maradona remains in the spotlight. Besides Ganguly there will be a host of other celebrities. We are finalising the venue,” Satadru Dutta, who is the partner of 7d Ventures and Founder of Moksh Sports Ventures, the promoter of Maradona’s trip told PTI.

According to reports, former India football captain Baichung Bhutia has also been approached to play in the match.

