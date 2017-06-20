Something has affected Cristiano Ronaldo, says Florentino Perez

Florentino Pérez said he would defend Cristiano Ronaldo at all costs, both as a player and as a person. (Source: Reuters) Florentino Pérez said he would defend Cristiano Ronaldo at all costs, both as a player and as a person. (Source: Reuters)

Recently re-elected Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wanting to leave the Spanish club’ fiasco as strange and said that something has affected the Portuguese star’s credibility.

Elected as president for the next four years, Perez told the media, “The only thing I can say is Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid player. Obviously, something has happened, something has affected him, his credibility.”

“I’m sure he will tell us and we will see.”

Perez has not attempted to contact the star player as Ronaldo is on International duty. “It’s no coincidence that he’s in a very important tournament, the Confederations Cup. It hasn’t finished yet and I don’t want to disturb the Portuguese team.”

The president further said that if the forward does leave the Spanish giant, it would not be for money. “He just wants to be the best player in the world. If Cristiano wants to leave Real Madrid, it won’t be for money.”

“I have not spoken to him. I’ve heard about the Cristiano situation from what newspapers have written.”

Calling Ronaldo a good guy, Perez said that he will defend him at all costs. “I know Cristiano. He’s a good guy as a professional and as a person. This is very strange and in the next few days, I’ll talk to him. I must defend him at all costs, both as a player and as a person. What I will say is that everyone must fulfil their tax obligations. I have no doubt that Cristiano will be able to defend himself. What they have told me is that he has the same financial arrangements as he had in England, where he had no problems,” he said.

Real Madrid had a spectacular season, having won the La Liga trophy after five years and retaining their Champions League title.

