Some 30 fans arrested, 18 police injured in football violence

Uruguay’s Interior Ministry says some 30 fans were arrested and 18 police injured in fights at a Copa Libertadores match.

The violence seemed to be touched off just after Brazilian club Palmeiras club defeated Uruguay’s Penarol 3-2 on Wednesday in Uruguay.

Videos show chaos on the field at the final whistle with players chasing and taunting each other in the absence of much security. Fans in the stands also got into the act.

The ministry said on Thursday a firearm was taken from at least one policeman, and six police vehicles were damaged.

CONMEBOL did not offer an immediate comment.

