Latest News

Some 30 fans arrested, 18 police injured in football violence

The violence seemed to be touched off just after Brazilian club Palmeiras club defeated Uruguay's Penarol 3-2 on Wednesday in Uruguay.

By: AP | Montevideo | Published:April 28, 2017 2:16 pm
Fans, fans violence, fans arrested, fans chaos, Palmeiras, Penarol, Penarol defeated, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Videos show chaos on the field at the final whistle. (Source: AP)

Uruguay’s Interior Ministry says some 30 fans were arrested and 18 police injured in fights at a Copa Libertadores match.

The violence seemed to be touched off just after Brazilian club Palmeiras club defeated Uruguay’s Penarol 3-2 on Wednesday in Uruguay.

Videos show chaos on the field at the final whistle with players chasing and taunting each other in the absence of much security. Fans in the stands also got into the act.

The ministry said on Thursday a firearm was taken from at least one policeman, and six police vehicles were damaged.

CONMEBOL did not offer an immediate comment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali