Shillong Lajong’s Aser Dipanda Dicka hungry for more goals

Leading the goal-scoring chart with nine strikes this I-League season, Shillong Lajong FC star striker Aser Dipanda Dicka on Wednesday said he is hungry for more to ensure that his club end the season on a positive note.

“There are five matches left and I want to score as many goals as possible. It’s not just about being the top scorer. What matters the most is that the club finish the league in a good position,” Dicka told PTI before departing for Pune to play their next match against Shivajians, his former club.

“I was not fully fit in the first three matches. My scoring rhythm started in the home matches and then I started to score in almost every match,” said the 28-year-old striker from Cameroon.

Dicka scored nine of Lajong’s 18 goals this season.

With five matches left, Lajong have 20 points in their kitty from 13 outings and are in fourth place.

