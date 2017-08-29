Only in Express

Shillong Lajong sign six foreign players for I-League

The new signings are centre forward Abdoulaye Koffi of Ivory Coast, centre back Laurence Doe of Liberia, defensive midfielder Daniel Odafin of Nigeria, Swedish-Gambian striker Saihou Jagne, attacking midfielder Aiman Salah Al-Hagri of Yemen and central defender Oh Juho of the Republic of Korea.

By: PTI | Published:August 29, 2017 12:06 am
Top News

Shillong Lajong Football Club on Monday announced the signings of six foreign players for the I-League 2017-18 season.

The new signings are centre forward Abdoulaye Koffi of Ivory Coast, centre back Laurence Doe of Liberia, defensive midfielder Daniel Odafin of Nigeria, Swedish-Gambian striker Saihou Jagne, attacking midfielder Aiman Salah Al-Hagri of Yemen and central defender Oh Juho of the Republic of Korea.

After acquiring the signatures of these foreign players, Lajong has completed their international signings formalities for the upcoming season.

All six players are expected to strengthen the Lajong squad as they bring with them years of experience playing in top professional leagues.

For the new I-league season, the number of foreign players allowed to be fielded by each team in the starting XI has been increased to five from four, and teams can register up to six foreigners.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 