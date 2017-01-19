Shillong Lajong FC confident of points in coming matches

Lajong lost to Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan FC and also to Aizawl FC in a row. Lajong lost to Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan FC and also to Aizawl FC in a row.

Ahead of their first home match on January 21, Shillong Lajong FC players exuded confidence of earning their elusive point despite having lost all their three away matches.

Romanian defender Dan Ignat said the players were getting used to each other and starting to combine well in the practice sessions.

Dan, however, rued not having started the season playing against I-League top teams, which included defending champion Bengaluru FC.

“I hope Lajong will fight for the top three position this season. We will play our first home game on Saturday and we need to start collecting points. The fans will also be happy when the team starts getting good results and we will give our best on the pitch,” he said.

Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki said, “We need more time to combine as a team as some players joined late and I believe we will have a good season and keep improving in the coming games. We are doing our best and we need to get maximum points from the next five home matches.”

Local lad Redeem Tlang, who graduated from the Lajong Academy and earned his spot in the senior team, said, “There is a lot of pressure in football. When we are on the field, we try to give our best till the last minute. The results will come if we keep doing our best and work hard on the field.”

Isaac, who made his debut as Lajong skipper in the last game against Aizawl FC, expressed his delight at getting the chance to lead his club and said, “This was my first time wearing the armband in an I-League game. Unfortunately the team didn’t win the game, but we will try our best in the remaining matches and earn full points.”

The four players also donned the club’s new jersey sponsored by Adidas, which they unveiled on Thursday.