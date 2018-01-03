I-League: Sharpest arrow gone, colts fail to make mark

East Bengal’s Katsumi Yusa (left) scored the second goal. East Bengal’s Katsumi Yusa (left) scored the second goal.

It took just 12 minutes for Indian Arrows to realise how tough life after Dheeraj Moirangthem will be. Dheeraj, India’s find of the under-17 World Cup, had been the first-choice goalkeeper for at least a couple of years. Much of the team’s structure and discipline was because Dheeraj led admirably from the back, showing maturity beyond his years.

At a personal level, too, he was a crucial figure in the dressing room. This team spent its formative years together, criss-crossing the globe and going through emotional ups and downs together. On New Year’s Eve, though, Dheeraj decided to leave the team and pursue his dream of playing abroad. For the rest of the team, to see one of their own leave the club mid-season was morale sapping. “As a teammate, I am disappointed,” defender Sanjeev Stalin said. “But as a player, he has his own life.”

Coach Luis Norton de Matos added: “There are mixed feelings. There are players who don’t understand why he left. We build this team like family. A member of the family goes at a crucial moment for us. But if one window has closed, then another has opened – for (Prabhsukhan) Gill.”

It was a rough initiation to the first team for Gill, though. And one couldn’t really fault him. For a major part of the last one year, Gill had been a mere spectator from the bench as Dheeraj’s reputation kept growing. Suddenly, he was called into action – against the I-League’s best side, East Bengal.

Early nerves were understandable. And East Bengal exploited the goalkeeper’s tentativeness. Twelve minutes into the game, Mahmoud al Amna, East Bengal’s Syrian midfielder who won the league last season with Aizawl FC, curled one in to the near post from the edge of the box. Gill was slow to react as the ball sneaked between him and the near post.

Three minutes later, Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa went the other way. From almost the same position as Amna, he aimed at the far post. Again, Gill’s positioning could be faulted as the ball went in. Three minutes, two goals and the Arrows were blunted.

You could understand why De Matos was unhappy that Dheeraj left the club mid-season. For Tuesday’s encounter, he had rested some of his key players – Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh and Suresh Thangjam were all given a break due to the gruelling schedule. But it was the goalkeeper’s absence that they felt the most.

Arrows picked themselves up after the early blows and fought for every ball. But East Bengal’s physical superiority was too much for them to handle. They could not manage even one genuine attempt at goal, and while Gill did not have to make many saves himself, it was more because East Bengal looked content with their two-goal cushion that consolidated their lead at the top of the table.

Bagan, Blasters coaches exit

The red-and-gold half of Bengal had two reasons to celebrate on Tuesday. A couple of hours after their win, which stretched East Bengal’s lead to four points although second-placed Minerva Punjab have played two matches fewer, arch rivals Mohun Bagan succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to minnows Chennai City.

Since taking over, Sanjoy Sen had ensured Bagan went 32 matches unbeaten at home in the league. On Tuesday, he lost his first and was sacked. The defeat, on the back of three home draws, saw Bagan stay on 10 points from seven matches, seven behind league leaders East Bengal. Sen’s three-year reign over the green-and-maroon brigade ended on a disappointing note, with a section of the unruly fans spitting at him and the odd stone being thrown.

It’s a disappointing end to Sen’s term, during which he saw Bagan reclaim its lost glory. The club won its first I-League title in 2015 followed by the Federation Cup win the following season. Last year, he guided Bagan to a second-place finish in the league behind Aizawl.

Sen wasn’t the only coach to part ways with his club on Tuesday. In the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen too stepped down after enduring a miserable start to the season, in which they have managed just one win in seven matches and are placed eighth in the 10-team league.

Assistant coach Thangboi Singto will be temporarily in charge of Blasters, who take on Pune City on Thursday.

