Shanghai SIPG lose in Asian Champions League after Oscar misses two penalty kicks

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning became the first team to reach the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League by beating 2008 champ Gamba Osaka 3-0 on Tuesday. Alex Teixeira opened the scoring after three minutes, and four minutes later, midfielder Ramires doubled the lead. Hong Jeong-ho headed home a third just before the break.

The race for second behind Jiangsu in Group H was tight. Adelaide United moved above Jeju United on goal difference with a 3-1 win at the home of the South Korean side. Both have four points, one above Gamba.

Oscar missed two second-half penalties as Shanghai SIPG lost at Urawa Reds 1-0. Shanghai’s first loss in Group F dropped it below new leader Urawa on goal difference.

Rafael Silva scored for Urawa at Saitama Stadium just before halftime, but they were on the back foot after the break. Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa, however, was superb.

Midway through the second half, Oscar was fouled in the area. His penalty attempt was saved one-handed by Nishikawa.

Ten minutes later, Oscar had another penalty chance thanks to a hand-ball but skied a shot well over the crossbar. Another shot from the edge of the area was saved again.

Despite the loss, Shanghai was in a good position to finish in the top half of the four-team group with a six-point cushion on third-placed FC Seoul.

Seoul picked up its first points by beating Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2. The Australian side scored its pair late.

Elsewhere, Lekhwiya of Qatar moved into first place in Group B with a 2-1 win over previous leader Esteghlal Khuzestan of Iran, while Saudi Arabian giant Al Hilal defeated Al Wahda of United Arab Emirates 1-0 to move above Qatar side Al Rayyan into top spot in Group D.

