‘Wissam Ben Yedder will knock out Manchester United’ — A tweet predicted Champions League result

After the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 between Sevilla and Manchester United at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, many expected Manchester United to have an easy task in front of them to make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Facing off against a Sevilla side that has been touted to be defensively weak throughout this season at Old Trafford, many picked Jose Mourinho’s side to be the favourites, especially after a solid 2-1 defeat on Saturday against arch-rivals Liverpool. But what happened on Tuesday, came nothing more than a shock to the United fans.

In a match that was going goalless, Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder turned it around. He replaced teammate Luis Muriel in the 72nd minute, scored two goals within four minutes to give his side a 2-0 lead in the match. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 84th minute for his side but it was a too-little-too-late effort from the striker as Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League tournament.

After the match, Yedder shared a tweet. A tweet by the username @Aubzology read, “This man is going to single handedly knock out United out of the CL tomorrow. Remember this tweet.” Along with the tweet, a photo of Yedder was attached. The Sevilla no. 9 shared the tweet, and said, “He knew even before me lol.”

He knew even before me lol http://t.co/PcVFBQaqbK — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) 13 March 2018

Manchester United became the second Premier League club to crash out of Champions League this season after Tottenham Hotspur who were defeated 2-0 by Juventus at home last week. Manchester City and Liverpool have already sailed through to the quarters. Chelsea will face Barcelona on Wednesday night to determine their fate in the tournament.

