Manchester United, Sevilla play out goalless draw: As it happened

Sevilla vs Manchester United, Live Champions League score: Sevilla take on Manchester United for the first time in the Champions League. (Source: Reuters) Sevilla vs Manchester United, Live Champions League score: Sevilla take on Manchester United for the first time in the Champions League. (Source: Reuters)

When Manchester United last came to Spain to play a Champions League knockout game, their opponents were Real Madrid. They are back in Spain, playing for the quarter-finals of the same tournament once again and are facing a side that don’t boast of the same credentials as Los Blancos. Sevilla suffered from a Round of 16 last season to an inspired performance from Leicester City. Like United, they are dealing with injury issues of their own and one gets the sense that winning the first leg would be paramount for their hopes of progression.

Sevilla 0-0 Manchester United, Match highlights:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd