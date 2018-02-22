Manchester United, Sevilla play out goalless draw: As it happened

When Manchester United last came to Spain to play a Champions League knockout game, their opponents were Real Madrid. They are back in Spain, playing for the quarter-finals of the same tournament once again and are facing a side that don’t boast of the same credentials as Los Blancos. Sevilla suffered from a Round of 16 last season to an inspired performance from Leicester City. Like United, they are dealing with injury issues of their own and one gets the sense that winning the first leg would be paramount for their hopes of progression.
Sevilla 0-0 Manchester United, Match highlights:
Manchester United get no away goal but Sevilla also have the daunting task of having to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. A lot of missed chances and some very questionable refereeing and in the end, we have a goalless draw. This match has been a bit of an antithesis to the matches we have seen so far in the Round of 16
United win a freekick well over 30 yards from goal and Rashford takes it direct. It turns out to be a great attempt and flies just wide.
Just before that there seemed to be some confusion at the touchline with Vincenzo Montella telling the third official that he wants someone else to come off and not the player whose number the latter had put up.
What a passage of play, Pablo Sarrabia passes it to Ramirez and he dances around in the box before trying a shot but it is deflected out, Jesus Navas comes into the box and Pogba seems to have caught him but the referee says no penalty. United break down the other end and it ends with Rashford entering the box with a one-two with Pogba and taking a shot at the far post from the right, he misses it.
Lukaku takes down Pogba's lofted pass into the box with the upper part of his hands, and turns it into goal. He takes off but the referee has already blown for hand ball. He walks back without much protest. Replays show that he may have been trying to chest it down but it ends up on the upper part of his hand
Change for Manchester United, Anthony Martial comes on for Juan Mata. A statement of intent this from Mourinho, he wants the away goal
Muriel puts a ball in from just right of goal and Sarabia rises to meet it with his head. He does and tries steering it towards goal and it is soars above the bar. Moments later, Sarabia is released by a lofted pass from Vazquez after a one two between the two players from the right. Sarabia misses and he is also flagged offside
Mata fouls Banega and that looks like something that warrants a yellow card but the referee decides not to give it. The free kick is from around 25 yards out, Banega takes and it is straight at De Gea
The referee has drawn the ire of both sets of players but United and Sevilla players. The most recent one was Valencia clearly pulling back Correa and the referee gives nothing. Meanwhile, the ball is into the box and Lenglet heads it towards goal, doesn't have much power and De Gea saves
First, a Sevilla corner kick floats into the box, Sarabia directs it goalwards with an overhead kick and N'Zonzi prods it on with his head but De Gea tips it over the bar, and then, the United keeper makes a point-blank save off Muriel. It's 0-0 and United can thank their stars and De Gea for that
Mctominay sends in a screamer from the a good distance outside the box, it curls in and forces Sevilla keeper David Sorrea. Sevilla then break and get a corner but that is dealt with by United. Thus far, the defensive units of both sides have done a good job plugging the gaps
The game is concentrated near the United box at the moment as Sevilla earn a free kick and a corner in quick succession. Both come to nothing and then Sanchez is fouled as United break
It's all a bit ugly at the moment. Alexis Sanchez fouled by Mercado in the middle of the park and earns a freekick. He then has a heated argument with the referee if the level of punishment is fair or there should be a card of some sort
Alexis Sanchez with a lofted ball from the right to Romelu Lukaku. That looks like a magic trick of a pass until, the linesman flags Lukaku offside
Sevilla got off to a lively start and put the United defence under pressure. Pablo Sarrabia made a couple of shots outside the box and it did provoke a reaction from David De Gea. But United's forward line of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata started linking and the momentum shifted towards them. Valencia slips a pass down the right to Herera and he tries to backheel it to Mata. It doesn't come through and Herrera seems to have pulled a muscle in the process. He is subbed off for Paul Pogba
Sevilla: Rico, Navas, Mercado, Lenglet, Escudero, N’Zonzi, Banega, Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa, Muriel.Subs: Soria, Carrico, Ben Yedder, Pizarro, Nolito, Roque, Ramirez.
Manchester United: de Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, McTominay, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.Subs: Romero, Bailly, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Rashford, Darmian.
The last time United were in Spain, they held Real Madrid to 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. They did go on to lose the fixture on aggregate but Jose Mourinho, who was then manager of Los Blancos, famously said that the "better side lost." Now the Portuguese is at the helm as the Reds return to Spain to play a Champions League knockout match for the first time since that Round of 16 fixture.