Sevilla vs Manchester United: When and where to watch Champions League match, TV coverage

Manchester United face Sevilla on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United face Sevilla on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United, who won the Europa League last season, make a trip to Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday. United have progressed to the knockout stages for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. After a shock league defeat to Newcastle United this month, Jose Mourinho’s side received a confidence boost with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.Striker Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for United with Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez bagging an assist each. Sevilla are also in good form, sitting at the fifth position in the Spanish League. The two sides have never met before except a friendly in 2013 that the Spanish side won 3-1. Here are all the details ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between Sevilla and Manchester United:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United will be played on Wednesday night, February 22, 2018.

What time is the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United begins at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. It is the home of Sevilla.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How do I follow the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United live online?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd