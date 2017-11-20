Sevilla vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch the Champions League matches, live TV coverage, online streaming

Sevilla host Liverpool on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters) Sevilla host Liverpool on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters)

Both Sevilla and Liverpool come into the contest on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League with a win securing a passage into the last-16 of Europe’s top competition. Liverpool lead Group E with eight points from four games and move into the round of 16 with a win or a draw if Spartak Moscow lose at home to bottom placed Maribor. Sevilla, on the other hand, are second in the table with seven points and also seal their way forward with all three points.

The two teams have only faced each other twice: once in the UEFA Champions League group stages earlier this season – at Anfield – which finished in a 2-2 draw and prior to that, they faced off in the 2016 Europa League final in Basel which the Spaniards won 3-1.

When is the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool?

Sevilla and Liverpool meet on Tuesday night, November 22 on Matchday 5. Other matches on the night are, Spartak Moscow vs Maribor, Besiktas vs Porto, Napoli vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City vs Feyenoord, Monaco vs Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL vs Real Madrid.

What time is the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool?

The live broadcast and kick-off in the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool will be from 1.15 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which channel will air the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool?

The Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony Six.

Where is the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool?

The Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool will be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

How do I follow the Champions League match between Sevilla and Liverpool live online?

The match will be streamed live on Sony Network. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

