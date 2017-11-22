Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool look to seal last-16 berth against Sevilla

Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool and Sevilla can progress to last-16 with a win. (Source: Reuters) Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool and Sevilla can progress to last-16 with a win. (Source: Reuters)

Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live football score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool travel to Spain to play Sevilla as they look to make it to the next stage of UEFA Champions League. After starting the season on a disappointing note, Liverpool have now started to flourish. Liverpool, who suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, have now registered four wins in a row. And with the key players back and fully fit, Liverpool look to have an upper hand over the hosts. With the first leg between the two finishing 2-2, a win tonight will see them secure top spot in Group E and seal the berth in the last-16. Catch all live score and updates of the match between Sevilla and Liverpool:

TEAMS:

LIVERPOOL: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

SEVILLA: Sergio Rico, Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero, Pizarro, Nzonzi, Banega, Sarabia, Nolito, Ben Yedder

