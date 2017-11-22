Top Stories
  • Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool look to seal last-16 berth against Sevilla

Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool look to seal last-16 berth against Sevilla

Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, Champions League: Catch all live score and updates of the match between Sevilla and Liverpool

By: Express Web Desk | Published:November 22, 2017 12:26 am
Sevilla host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool and Sevilla can progress to last-16 with a win. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Sevilla vs Liverpool, Live football score, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool travel to Spain to play Sevilla as they look to make it to the next stage of UEFA Champions League. After starting the season on a disappointing note, Liverpool have now started to flourish. Liverpool, who suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, have now registered four wins in a row. And with the key players back and fully fit, Liverpool look to have an upper hand over the hosts. With the first leg between the two finishing 2-2, a win tonight will see them secure top spot in Group E and seal the berth in the last-16. Catch all live score and updates of the match between Sevilla and Liverpool:

TEAMS:

LIVERPOOL: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

SEVILLA: Sergio Rico, Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero, Pizarro, Nzonzi, Banega, Sarabia, Nolito, Ben Yedder

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table