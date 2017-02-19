Serie A Roundup: Atalanta beat Crotone 1-0 to move fourth

Atalanta is three points below the Champions League qualifying spots. (Source: AP) Atalanta is three points below the Champions League qualifying spots. (Source: AP)

Atalanta maintained its push for a European spot by defeating relegation-threatened Crotone 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

It was more difficult than Atalanta perhaps expected but Andrea Conti scored to propel Atalanta into fourth spot, one point above Lazio and three above Inter Milan, which visits Bologna on Sunday.

Atalanta is three points below the Champions League qualifying spots.

Crotone had a late goal ruled out for offside and remained 19th, nine points from safety.

It took until the 34th minute for the first shot of the match, and Andrea Barberis’ free kick for Crotone was off target.

Atalanta almost took the lead minutes later but Rafael Toloi headed Papu Gomez’s corner just over the crossbar.

The hosts looked more determined after the break and broke the deadlock three minutes in. Andrea Petagna rolled across from the left of the area and Conti snuck in behind a defender to tap it in at the back post.

Franck Kessie should have doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 80th minute as he burst between two players in the area and chipped Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz, but his effort went inches wide of the left post.

Atalanta enjoyed a flurry of late chances as Petagna’s effort was parried, as was Jasmin Kurtic’s follow-up, while Gomez curled a shot off the crossbar.

Atalanta was almost made to pay for its missed opportunities as Crotone thought it equalized, four minutes from time, when goalkeeper Etrit Berisha beat away Barberis’ free kick and Aleandro Rosi headed in the rebound, but he was correctly flagged offside.

EMPOLI 1, LAZIO 2

Lazio needed a stroke of fortune to keep up its bid for a European place despite dominating at Empoli.

Empoli took the lead against the run of play in the 67th minute with a stunning strike from Rade Krunic, the ball swerving wickedly into the top left corner from 30 yards.

But Krunic swiftly went from hero to villain as, less than a minute later, he deflected Felipe Anderson’s cross into the path of Ciro Immobile, who slotted it into the bottom lead corner.

And Lazio scored the winner thanks to another deflection when Keita Balde Diao’s effort went in off Andrea Costa’s arm.

It was Lazio’s first win since 2005 at Stadio Castellani, where it had lost on its past three visits in Serie A.