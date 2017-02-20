Serie A round-up: Juventus, Roma register big wins as seven points continue to separate top two

Paulo Dybala scored twice, while record-signing Gonzalo Higuain and Claudio Marchisio added two more to settle the game for the Old Lady. (Source: AP) Paulo Dybala scored twice, while record-signing Gonzalo Higuain and Claudio Marchisio added two more to settle the game for the Old Lady. (Source: AP)

With their Champions League Round of 16 clash with FC Porto coming up, defending Serie A champions Juventus continued their run at the top of the table in a convincing fashion as they thrashed relegation battlers Palermo 4-1 at the Juventus Stadium on Saturday. Paulo Dybala scored twice, while record-signing Gonzalo Higuain and Claudio Marchisio added two more to settle the game for the Old Lady. One blemish in an otherwise perfect game was the late consolation goal for Palermo which denied veteran shotstopper Gianluigi Buffon a clean sheet.

The highlight of the game was an exquisitely taken 40th minute free kick by former Palermo man Paulo Dybala who curled in a brilliant shot from 20-odd yards leaving Palermo goalkeeper Josip Posavec with no chance to even touch the ball.

The rout was kick started in the 13th minute through a free kick itself, albeit an indirect one, when Dani Alves swooped in a looping ball to find Gonzalo Higuain, whose shot was saved and deflected by the Palermo keeper on to the feet of Claudio Marchisio who calmly tapped the ball into the back of the net. Palermo tried to put pressure on the champions, though Juventus largely remained in control of the game adding a third and fourth in the second half, with a Higuain chip and a delightfully placed left-foot shot by Dybala. With this win Juventus continue to remain way ahead of the pack and look in all shape to secure a sixth Scudetto title in a row.

Meanwhile Roma on Sunday cut the lead back to seven points, with a 4-1 win over Torino at home. In-form striker Edin Dzeko gave them the lead in the 10th minute with former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah adding a second seven minutes later. The game was pretty much wrapped up in the 65th minute when Leandro Paredes added a third. However, Maxi Lopez pulled one back for Torino in the 84th minute only for Radja Nainggolan to restore the three-goal lead in the 91st minute.

The rest of the chasing pack registered slender victories with Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio all winning over the weekend. Third-placed Napoli put their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid behind and beat mid-tablers Chievo Verona comfortably with a 3-1 victory. Inter, despite their managerial troubles this season, continue to push for a European spot as they beat Bologna 1-0 through a late goal by Gabriel. Atalanta continued their impressive run with a 1-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Crotone and sit equal on points with fourth place Inter at fifth. This was Atalanta’s third straight Serie A win extending their unbeaten league run to five matches. Lazio meanwhile came from behind to beat Empoli 2-1 away from home and sit one point behind both Inter and Atalanta at sixth.

AC Milan, who have been in poor form recently, face Fiorentina at home on Monday. A win could take them within three points of sixth-placed Lazio but a defeat could pull them back to eighth place allowing Fiorentina to leapfrog them.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd