Serie A Recap: There’s just no stopping Juventus!

It would only be fair to say that with each passing year Juventus’ domination in Serie A has just grown by leaps and bounds. Even with opponents looking to close in, the sheer class and distinction of the Bianconeri sets them apart from their peers; which would be the reason why they are headed for a sixth straight title.

It isn’t even a title fight so to speak. Over the weekend, Juventus managed to maintain the seven point lead with a 2-0 home win over stubborn Empoli on Saturday. The remarkable fact that comes out of this result is that Juventus have now recorded 30 consecutive wins at home, something that truly exemplifies the Old Lady’s show of dominance in Italy.

Their dominance hasn’t always needed them to be magnificent, most of the times just simply better than the rest. Though for a majority of moments Juventus were left frustrated by 17th-placed Empoli, they got the job done against an Empoli side that virtually had 11 men behind the ball. Juventus continuously used the width of the pitch to disrupt Empoli’s backline, with full-backs Alex Sandro and Dani Alves pressing higher up the opposition half. Juventus’ reliance on width was crucial in both goals, with Juan Cuadrado’s cross to Mario Mandzukic finding them their first goal of the game. The second came with left back Alex Sandro pushing high up the pitch and pulling away from opponents in the box to drive a well placed shot in the bottom right hand corner. The scoreline didn’t read much but was enough to give them some space till second-place Roma played Inter Milan on Sunday.

As far as Roma were concerned, their energy and pace against Inter Milan was duly paid off as they brushed aside the Nerazzuri 3-1 at San Siro on Sunday. Running up to this game, Inter had won eight matches on a trot at home; but against title-chasing Roma they had very few chances to claim anything from early on. Belgian international Radja Nainggolan was the star of the game, as he has been for much of the season. With a trademark long range curling effort, Nainggolan opened the scoring in the 11th minute for the Gialorossi. Inter kept the chances coming in the first half, but nothing enough to get past Roma. Nainggolan then gave Roma a two-goal cushion 10 minutes into the second half which all but sealed the game. Though captain Mauro Icardi pulled one back for Inter in the 81st minute, a Diego Perotti penalty four minutes later secured what was a dominant victory for Roma. The win doesn’t change the dynamics of the title race a lot, with Roma still seven points away from Juve. But it does leave them with a faint chance to cut Juventus’ league-winning streak.

Among other major stories from the weekend, Napoli suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home on Saturday to fellow Champions League-chasers Atalanta. Atalanta, who have pushed themselves further and further with every game, ended Napoli’s 14-match undefeated league run. For a side that has relied largely on homegrown talent, their run has been one of the stories of the season as they look to take on the big boys in Italy for a place in Europe’s elite club competition. For Napoli, the defeat leaves them just three points ahead of Atalanta, as the race for the final Champions League spot picks up pace.

Lazio on the other hand crept closer towards Atalanta and Napoli above them with a 1-0 win over Udinese. Ciro Immobile scored the only goal of the game from the spot as they renew their hopes of playing in Europe next year. AC Milan on the other hand managed to get past Sassuolo with a controversial Carlos Bacca penalty. With this win, Milan are within reach of a European spot, sitting one point behind city rivals Inter who are currently sixth. Lazio are now fifth in the table, just one point behind Atalanta and three point behind third-placed Napoli.

RESULTS: Napoli 0-2 Atalanta, Juventus 2-0 Empoli, Palermo 1-1 Sampdoria, Chievo Verona 2-0 Pescara, Crotone 1-2 Cagliari, Genoa 1-1 Bologna, Lazio 1-0 Udinese, Sassuolo 0-1 AC Milan, Inter 1-3 AS Roma

