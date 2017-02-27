Seria A: Radja Nainggolan nets 2 to propel Roma to 3-1 win against Inter Milan

AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan in action against Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan in action against Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Radja Nainggolan is proving to be one of the best midfielders in Europe this season and he reinforced that reputation with two stunning goals in Roma’s 3-1 win at Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday. Nainggolan has now scored five goals in his last four league matches. Mauro Icardi, who was returning from a two-match ban, pulled one back for Inter but Diego Perotti converted a penalty to secure matters. It kept alive some hope for Roma’s title chase as it remained seven points behind league leader Juventus. Roma moved five points above third-placed Napoli, which lost 2-0 to fourth-placed Atalanta on Saturday. Roma faces a difficult week ahead as it hosts Napoli on Saturday, three days after the first leg of its Italian Cup semifinal against city rival Lazio.

“We’re showing we deserve our position,” Nainggolan said. “We played against a top team, in a stadium where it is difficult to win but the three points are deserved. Juventus continues to win but we continue to believe and at least we’ve opened up a little gap over Napoli … I’m scoring goals, but I am just one player, without the team behind me I would not be performing like this.” Inter is sixth.

“This defeat is a setback we didn’t want,” Inter coach Stefano Pioli said. “We knew our opponent was strong, but we should have stepped up our performance.” It was an end-to-end match at San Siro and both sides had chances in a frantic start. But Inter’s back three struggled more than Roma’s defense and Nainggolan gave Roma the lead in the 12th minute when he received the ball on the left flank, cut inside and curled into the top right corner.

Inter was enjoying its best period of the match when Nainggolan pulled the trigger again. Inter felt a foul should have been awarded against the Belgian international for a push as he picked up the ball midway in his own half but he ran almost to the penalty area before unleashing a powerful effort into the left side of the net. Inter pulled one back nine minutes from time when Ivan Perisic rolled across the area and Icardi slid in to net his 16th league goal of the season.

However, any hopes Inter had of snatching a point vanished moments later when Gary Medel tripped Edin Dzeko. Perotti cooly stroked the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.