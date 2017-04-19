Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique over cryptic tweet on questionable refereeing decisions

Sergio Ramos-led Real Madrid progressed to Champions League semis in controversial manner. (Source: AP) Sergio Ramos-led Real Madrid progressed to Champions League semis in controversial manner. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at his Spanish teammate Gerard Pique for his tweet criticising the Spanish leaders during their Champions League second leg quarter final game against Bayern Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick on a Tuesday night to secure a 4-2 victory for Real to help them move to the semifinals of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive time.

The match saw a lot of controversial decisions by referee Viktor Kassai. He took action where he shouldn’t have and did not where he should. One of the decisions gone wrong by the referee was Ronaldo’s goals during the extra time that should have been declared offside.

When the Portugal captain scored his second goal, Pique, who is known to be highly active on social media, posted a cryptic “…” on Twitter. This in fact is not the first time Pique has taken a dig at Real Madrid and things going their way by posting something on social media.

… — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) 18 April 2017

Ramos lashed out at the Barcelona defender asking him if he feels the same about the referees when he looks back at their comeback against Paris St Germain. When asked to respond after the match to Pique’s jibe on Twitter, he said, “Nothing new. I’m not surprised. He should rewind and look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referees.”

There will be no love lost between the two International teammates as Real prepare to host their Spanish rivals Barcelona for the El Clasico on Sunday. Don’t expect either to hold back prior, during or after it – be it on social media, in front of the media or on the pitch.

