Sergio Aguero to stay at Manchester City, confirms chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak

Sergio Aguero finished the season with 33 goals. (Source: Reuters) Sergio Aguero finished the season with 33 goals. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak on Tuesday squashed all rumours on Tuesday that this will be an end to Sergio Aguero’s season with the English club.

He called the view of Aguero leaving the club as ‘ridiculous’ even though Pep Guardiola dropped the Argentinian striker in many games the last season.

Al-Mubarak said that there was never a doubt about Aguero’s position in the team. When asked if the 28-year-old striker would stay, the chairman said, “Absolutely. There has never been any doubt about that. I’ve read a lot about the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous.”

He further said that having Aguero in the team is ‘an absolute must’ and that his position was never in doubt. “Sergio Agüero is one of the best players in the world. And we are a team that aspires to win in every competition we compete in – having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. And it has never been in doubt,” he said.

City ended their Premier League campaign on the third position with 78 points. “There’s nothing that annoys me more than people either calling me or sending me a message congratulating me on third place. My answer was pretty standard to everyone, don’t congratulate me on getting third, there’s nothing to congratulate, only congratulate me if we win the league,” he added.

City were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 round this season.

