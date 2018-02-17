Second-placed Monaco romp to 4-0 win against Dijon

  • Associate Sponsor
Keita Balde scored after 13 minutes when he latched onto Djibril Sidibe's cross, rewarding the hosts for their early dominance.

By: Reuters | Updated: February 17, 2018 10:10 am
Monaco consolidated second place in Ligue 1 with a routine 4-0 home victory against Dijon on Friday. Keita Balde put the principality side ahead in the first half before Fabinho, Rony Lopes and Kamil Glik struck after the break as the champions moved to 56 points from 26 games.

They trail leaders Paris St Germain, who host Racing Strasbourg on Saturday, by nine points, but lead third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who play on Sunday, by four. Balde scored after 13 minutes when he latched onto Djibril Sidibe’s cross, rewarding the hosts for their early dominance.

Midfielder Fabinho doubled the tally in the 69th with a penalty after Thomas Lemar had been fouled. Dijon pushed forward in a bid to get back into the match but were twice caught on the counter as Lopes and Glik struck three minutes from time and two minutes into added time respectively. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

