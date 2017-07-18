Latest News

Screwed-up paper costs Rangers 7,000 euros UEFA fine

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the Scottish side Rangers guilty after screwed-up pieces of paper were thrown on to the pitch by fans during their Europa League tie against Progres Niederkorn and were fined 7,000 euros ($8,091.30).

By: Reuters | Published:July 18, 2017 7:55 pm
Rangers, Europa league, progres niederkorn, UEFA, Pedro Caixinha, luxembourg, football news, sports news, indian express Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers fined after breach of disciplinary regulations. (Source: Reuters)


UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the Scottish side guilty of breaching its disciplinary regulations relating to the throwing of objects on to the playing field.

Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers won the match 1-0 but were beaten 2-0 by the Luxembourg minnows in the return leg, suffering a shock exit from the Europa League in the qualifying stages.

