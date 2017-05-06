Scottish club Celtic FC’s Soccer Academy to trials in New Delhi

Celtic Soccer Academy, in association with its international partner in India, Madhya Bharat Sports Club, announced a nationwide trial tour to identify the best footballing talents in the country.

The trials will take place at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Through the trials, the Academy aims to build three squads comprising of Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 boys, who would be taken on a full residential programme with equal emphasis on footballing as well as academic excellence.

The Academy is looking to identify 72 young footballers for the three squads in the first year, and the best three among these will also be sent to Celtic FC in Glasgow, Scotland for a one month player exchange programme.

Madhya Bharat Sports Club has signed a six-year deal with Celtic Football Club that will see the Celtic Soccer Academy work with the club to implement a development model for Indian football in the city of Bhopal.

Following the tie-up, the Academy has appointed UEFA Pro Coach Jose Carlos Hevia as the Technical Director.

Previously, Jose had a successful stint with Indian Super League team FC Pune City as the Technical Director and Head of Grassroots Development from 2014 to 2016.

He has successfully worked for Minerva FC and developed players there as well, some of whom are now a part of India’s U-17 World Cup squad.

Hevia, Technical Director of Celtic Soccer Academy – Madhya Bharat Sports Club said, “Having spent a fair bit of time with young Indian footballers at FC Pune City and Minerva Punjab FC, I firmly believe that there is a lot of potential here.

“I am sure that we will be able to spot some good talent at these trials, and given the right exposure and grooming, they can be developed into footballers who go on and represent India at higher levels.”

