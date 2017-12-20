Schalke beats Cologne 1-0 in 3rd round of German Cup

Schalke’s Max Meyer is celebrated by his team after scoring the opening goal during the German soccer cup match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. (AP) Schalke’s Max Meyer is celebrated by his team after scoring the opening goal during the German soccer cup match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. (AP)

Max Meyer’s unusual goal was enough for Schalke to beat Cologne 1-0 in the third round of the German Cup on Tuesday. Bastian Oczipka sent in a corner that Meyer reached and headed on with the back of his head, only to see the ball loop over Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn and go in at the far post in the 63rd minute.

Mainz came from behind to beat Bundesliga rival Stuttgart 3-1 at home after Dennis Aogo missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 2-0 up.

Paderborn booked its place in the quarterfinals for the first time with a 1-0 win over second-division Ingolstadt. Third-division Paderborn is the lowest ranked side remaining.

Wolfsburg needed extra time to defeat second-division Nuremberg 2-0 after both sides failed to score in normal time. Bayern Munich was to host defending champion Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

