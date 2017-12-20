Top News

Schalke beats Cologne 1-0 in 3rd round of German Cup

Mainz came from behind to beat Bundesliga rival Stuttgart 3-1 at home after Dennis Aogo missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 2-0 up.

By: AP | Berlin | Published: December 20, 2017 8:16 am
Schalke beat Cologne in German Cup. Schalke’s Max Meyer is celebrated by his team after scoring the opening goal during the German soccer cup match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. (AP)
Top News

Max Meyer’s unusual goal was enough for Schalke to beat Cologne 1-0 in the third round of the German Cup on Tuesday. Bastian Oczipka sent in a corner that Meyer reached and headed on with the back of his head, only to see the ball loop over Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn and go in at the far post in the 63rd minute.

Mainz came from behind to beat Bundesliga rival Stuttgart 3-1 at home after Dennis Aogo missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 2-0 up.

Paderborn booked its place in the quarterfinals for the first time with a 1-0 win over second-division Ingolstadt. Third-division Paderborn is the lowest ranked side remaining.

Wolfsburg needed extra time to defeat second-division Nuremberg 2-0 after both sides failed to score in normal time. Bayern Munich was to host defending champion Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table