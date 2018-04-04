Santosh Trophy winning Kerala team members to get Rs 2 lakh each

Kerala beat Bengal 4-2 in a thrilling final to win the Santosh Trophy in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: AIFF) Kerala beat Bengal 4-2 in a thrilling final to win the Santosh Trophy in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: AIFF)

Kerala government on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 2 lakh each to members of the football team that won the Santosh Trophy.

Kerala beat Bengal 4-2 in a thrilling match played at Kolkata on Sunday.

The decision to pay the cash award was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government also decided to provide jobs to 11 members of the team who are now unemployed, an official release said.

All the 20 team members and coach would be given Rs 2 lakh each, while the team manager, assistant coach and physiotherapist would get Rs 1 lakh as cash award.

The government would also construct a house for team member K P Rahul, who does not have a house of his own.

The 12 members of the Kerala volleyball team who won the National Volleyball title recently and the team coach would be given a cash award of Rs 1.50 lakh each and assistant coach and manager Rs 1 lakh each as award.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App