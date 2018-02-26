Samir Nasri receives six-month ban for 2016 drip treatment

Samir Nasri has been without a club since January. (Source: AP) Samir Nasri has been without a club since January. (Source: AP)

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has received a six-month ban from football. Nasri is serving the punishment for an intravenous drip treatment he received in 2016 while he was playing for Sevilla on loan from Manchester City. He received 500 millilitres of hydration in the form of sterile water containing micronutrient components on December 26 2016, while on holiday. World Anti-doping Agency rules state there is a 50-millilitre infusion limit per six-hour period for active athletes.

Nasri and Sevilla had earlier made a request for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption in 2017 but that was rejected by the UEFA. The Frenchman then left Sevilla over the summer for Turkish club Antalyaspor and played there until January. Since then, he has been without a club. Nasri was part of the Manchester City team that won the Premier League title under Roberto Mancini in 2011. His vision, playing style and Algerian ancestry had led to him being compared to French great Zinedine Zidane at one stage.

Nasri made 41 appearances for France but his international career had been stalled due to a number of controversies and injuries. His place in the Manchester City first team started slipping away since 2014 and in 2015, he moved La Liga side Sevilla on loan. He then joined Turkish club Antalyaspor in 2017 on a two-year contract but terminated that deal in January 2018.

