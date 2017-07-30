Samir Nasri likely to leave Manchester City despite impressive pre-season

Samir Nasri has a decent chance of leaving the club this summer even after his impressive performances in a pre-season tour. (Source: Reuters) Samir Nasri has a decent chance of leaving the club this summer even after his impressive performances in a pre-season tour. (Source: Reuters)

According to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Samir Nasri has a decent chance of leaving the club this summer even after his impressive performances in a pre-season tour.

“He knows the situation, We have a lot of midfield players. We’re going to see. It is like Mangala. That’s a decision they have to take with their [agents]. We take care of them when they are here.”, Guardiola said at a press conference.

Speculation on Nasri’s move had already been doing the rounds but he was still included in City’s three-match US tour. Another Frenchman Eliaquim Mangala faces a similar scenario regarding transfer scene.

Guardiola said that he wanted Nasri to stay at City a year back, but it was entirely his choice to join Sevilla. Even after playing good football with the blues during pre-season matches, Guardiola says his future lies away from City.

“We wanted to keep him last pre-season but he decided to go to Sevilla. I like to work with the guys who want to work with us. I saw him in these three games and his spirit in the training sessions. Still I’m waiting for a bad performance.

“He’s a guy who has unbelievable ability to keep the ball in small spaces. The ball is safe. He has his own special quality. I am so happy with how he is working,” he added.

“The group are satisfied with him and his behaviour. I read that we were disappointed and people complained that he was here, but that’s totally false, it’s a lack of respect for one guy who always trained good, and his quality is there.”, Guardiola signed off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd