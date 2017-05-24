Sam Allardyce resigns as Crystal Palace manager after five months

Sam Allardyce quit as the manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) Sam Allardyce quit as the manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce resigned as the manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday and said that he was leaving soccer management.

The 62-year-old, who had signed a two and a half year contract, announced his resignation after just five months of managing the club.

Allardyce called it a privilege to have worked with Palace for five months and said that he has no ambitions of taking up another job. The English manager said that a football manager’s job is demanding and requires a 24/7 attention.

“It’s been a privilege to have worked here for the past five months. But there comes a time when you have to take stock of what direction you want your life to take – and that’s been the simple part for me,” Allardyce told the media.

“This is the right time for me. I have no ambitions to take another job, I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League,” he added.

“In some ways, this has been a very difficult decision to make but in others it has been a simple one. I will always be grateful to Crystal Palace and (chairman) Steve Parish for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League,” he said.

Allardyce was removed as the England manager last September after a newspaper investigation accused him of negotiating fee with an overseas firm that was hoping to profit from Premier League transfers.

“More than that, they gave me a chance of rebuilding my reputation after what happened with England. I felt I needed another shot at being a Premier League manager and showing that I still had the ability to achieve something significant,” Allardyce said.

Palace ended the season on 41 points at the 14th position, having lost four of their last five games. The club survived the league in mid-season after recording wins against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

