Sam Allardyce key for Jeffrey Schlupp’s move to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp said the chance of playing under manager Sam Allardyce was key to his switch from Leicester City as he praised the former England manager for his meticulous planning.

Schlupp, a part of Leicester’s Premier League title winning squad last season, was the first January transfer window signing made by Allardyce, who took over at Palace in December following his short-lived stint with the national side.

“Everyone was aware of what he achieved before he joined and was a key reason for me coming here,” Schlupp told the club website. (www.cpfc.co.uk)

“He sends us out onto the pitch with a game plan that we have been working on in training and our results prove that it is working.

“We do a lot out on the training pitch regarding our shape and he works with us as a defensive group and we have been doing a lot of work on that.” Palace, who are 16th in the league and four points clear of the relegation zone, have an opportunity to go level on points with 13th-placed Southampton when the two sides play later on Wednesday.

Schlupp believes a win at St Mary’s would allow his side to make a big statement in the battle for top-flight survival.

“The Premier League is one where anyone can beat anybody else and we know we are not safe until it’s done,” he added.

“A look at the table shows how tight it is as again this year and if we can go there and get the result it will be a big statement.”

