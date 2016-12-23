Sam Allardyce arrives for talks, set for Crystal Palace job

Former England manager Sam Allardyce. (File Photo) Former England manager Sam Allardyce. (File Photo)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has arrived at Crystal Palace’s training ground and says he will “complete talks” with the club’s chairman regarding its managerial vacancy.

Allardyce is the favorite to take over at Palace following the firing of Alan Pardew on Thursday, with the team in 17th place in the 20-team English Premier League.

The 62-year-old Allardyce said it was a “fantastic” opportunity, as he looks to rebuild his reputation after losing his dream job with England’s national team three months ago because of unguarded comments he made to undercover reporters posing as businessmen.

Allardyce has never been relegated from the Premier League as a manager.

Palace’s next game is away to Watford on Monday.