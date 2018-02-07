Salary the only hurdle for India football coach Stephen Constantine

Constantine is the highest-paid foreign coach in the country, drawing close to Rs 12.8 lakh per month. (Source: Express Archive) Constantine is the highest-paid foreign coach in the country, drawing close to Rs 12.8 lakh per month. (Source: Express Archive)

National coach Stephen Constantine’s demand for a salary hike seems to be the only bone of contention as the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee meets in Mumbai today to decide his future. Constantine is the highest-paid foreign coach in the country across sports, drawing $20,000 (roughly Rs 12.8 lakh) a month. However, he has asked his package to be revised while informing the AIFF that he is also considering offers from two more teams, according to a federation source.

The English-Cypriot coach began his second spell in India in January 2015. He got a 14-month extension in November 2016 and was denied a hike back then, with AIFF general secretary Kushal Das citing ‘below-par’ performances as the reason.

Since then, however, the national team has been on a roll. The team has stayed undefeated in 13 matches, an unprecedented run that includes 11 wins and two draws. The performance on field reflected in India’s march on the ranking charts. The national team was languishing in mid-170s when Constantine took over. Last year, India reached its highest ranking in two decades when it broke into the top-100 (96) and is currently placed 102nd in the world.

There were reports of a rift between him and some of the key players, which left his fate hanging in the balance. Last month, the AIFF had said the possibility of not giving him an extension will be considered only if the players make their complain official by either in writing to them or in person in front of the technical committee. However, captain Sunil Chhetri has denied those reports.

“The team’s performance under Stephen has been very good so in all likelihood, he will be offered a new contract. The terms will be discussed along with his demand of a salary hike,” a federation source said.

“The national team operates on a very tight budget so whether it has to be seen if we can afford to meet his demands.”

If the technical committee decides to offer Constantine an extension, their decision will first have to be ratified by the AIFF’s executive committee. Ultimately, it will be up to Constantine whether to accept the AIFF’s offer or not.

The technical committee will also meet the coach of India’s under-17 World Cup team, Luis Norton de Matos. The Portuguese will be making a presentation and discuss the roadmap for the team although his future seems secure.

