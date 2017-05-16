SAFF championship in doubt after India seeks postponement due to ISL

India will play the tournament alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka India will play the tournament alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The 12th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) seems in jeopardy after India, one of the participants, requested the competition’s organisers to postpone the meet by a few months due to the Indian Super League (ISL).

The tournament which is played among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh this year from December 25.

In an interview to the IANS, SAFF General Secretary, Anwarul Huq (Helal), said, “India is saying that because of the Under-17 World Cup, the ISL is starting late. So the ISL will end late and not in December. Then they said there cane be a merger and thus the number of teams can increase.

“We asked them even if it is delayed by a month let us know. But they (AIFF) said maybe it will continue till April. It was supposed to start on December 25 and end on January 5 or 6. India wants it to be shifted to May. They said because of the World Cup their scheduling has been delayed,” he added.

“I got the letter a few days ago from Kushal Das (All India Footall Federation’s General Secretary). Let me talk to the sponsors now whether they will agree or not,” he said.

