  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Russian hooligan arrested for Euro 2016 attack

A Russian suspected of seriously injuring a British soccer fan during the European Championship in France two years ago has been arrested by the German police.

By: AP | Published: February 23, 2018 12:28 pm
euro 2016, england vs russia, russia vs england, euro, england vs russia violence, uefa, football news, football England fans climb over fences as they try to escape trouble in the stadium. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

German police have arrested a Russian suspected of seriously injuring a British soccer fan during the European Championship in France two years ago.

Federal police say the 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday at Munich airport during a stopover from Moscow to Bilbao, Spain.

Police said the unnamed suspect, who was sought with an international arrest warrant, “appears to belong to the Russian hooligan scene.”

French prosecutors accuse the man of being among a group of Russians who attacked a 51-year-old Briton, who suffered fractures and injuries to the brain and lung. The incident happened around the time Russia and England faced each other in Marseille during the group phase of Euro 2016.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison for attempted homicide and serious bodily harm.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
“He’s (Hardik Pandya) lucky to get viewed as an allrounder. He doesn’t contribute with the bat." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table