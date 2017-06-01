Russia drop two places to in the new FIFA rankings while Brazil retain top position

Germany are the highest ranked team participating in the Confederations Cup. Germany are the highest ranked team participating in the Confederations Cup.

Russia, who automatically qualify for the Confederations Cup for being the host, have dropped two places to No. 63 in the new FIFA rankings. Brazil retain their position at the top of the list.

Russia will open their eight-nation campaign against New Zealand, placed 95th, on June 17 in St Petersburg. They automatically qualify for being the host country.

Brazil and Argentina, standing at the top two positions in the FIFA rankings, failed to qualify for the Cup, which is a warm-up event for the World Cup.

Current FIFA World Cup title holders Germany are the highest ranked team participating in the Confederations Cup. They are ranked third in the world.

Chile, who stand at the fourth position, are the South America champions.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal stay unchanged at the eighth position while Mexico, who won the Gold Cup, dropped a place to stay at Number 17. The only change that took place among the top-10 teams was with Poland, who now stand at the 10th position along with Spain.

Iran, at the 43rd position, remain at the top in Asia. Japan who were earlier at Number 44 slipped a position to sit on Number 45.

The United States football team also remain unchanged at No. 23.

African champion Cameroon at No. 32, and Asian champion Australia at No. 48 failed to qualify for the Confederations Cup.

