Menu

Ruben Loftus-Cheek open to positional change at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is open to playing in different positions in order to force his way into contention for a starting spot.

By: Reuters | Published:March 30, 2017 6:43 pm
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made just eight appearances for Chelsea this season. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is open to playing in different positions in order to force his way into contention for a starting spot with the Premier League leaders.

The England under-21 international has made just eight appearances for Chelsea this season, compared to 17 last year, as manager Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system and the club’s lack of European fixtures have reduced his playing opportunities.

“I’m always learning and I’m open to playing different positions,” the 21-year-old told The Times. “That can only be good for my development.”

Loftus-Cheek played two games for the under-21 side last week, scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Denmark on Monday.

“I think I have to be on it, when you don’t play much and you get a chance to play,” he said. “I train hard and I train to the best of my abilities so when these opportunities do come, you’re hungry from the first whistle.”

Chelsea, who hold a comfortable 10-point cushion over the chasing pack, host 16th-placed Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 